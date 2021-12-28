Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,147 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 34.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $155.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.01 and its 200 day moving average is $133.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,194.54 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $155.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

