Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1,035.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.