Signaturefd LLC Has $29,000 Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 277.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MiMedx Group by 307.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 877,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MiMedx Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 841,609 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $8,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.66 million, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

