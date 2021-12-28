Signaturefd LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 195.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 595,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 378,817 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 92,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 20,834 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Celestica stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

