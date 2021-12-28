Signaturefd LLC Invests $48,000 in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -153.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

