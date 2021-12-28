Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,202,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,349,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 over the last quarter.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

