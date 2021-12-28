Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

