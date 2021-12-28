Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.38.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $503,768.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,624 shares of company stock worth $14,669,345 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

