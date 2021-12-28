Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 47,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 496,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 204,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after acquiring an additional 405,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBGI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.64. 98,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,605. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.