Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $155.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

