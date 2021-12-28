Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Sleep Number worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 5.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 23.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 24.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,319 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number stock opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.31. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $72.72 and a twelve month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.