SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.46

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 161279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDC. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

