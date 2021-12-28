Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 185.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $838,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 667.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 334,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 291,315 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $1,511,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

NYSE SCCO opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

