SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Shares Down 11.3%

Shares of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) were down 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50.

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF)

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties brokerage, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as active management and securities management services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.