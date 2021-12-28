SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $362.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.38. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $298.59 and a 52-week high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

