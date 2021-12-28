SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.86 and last traded at $57.90. Approximately 36,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 64,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,341,000.

