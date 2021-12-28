SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Boosted by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,901,000 after buying an additional 4,284,055 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $92,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,248,000 after buying an additional 1,977,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 225.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,662,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,269,000 after buying an additional 1,843,182 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $41.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

