Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $54.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNMSF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF remained flat at $$35.19 during trading hours on Thursday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

