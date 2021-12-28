Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $54.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNMSF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF remained flat at $$35.19 during trading hours on Thursday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

