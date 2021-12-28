Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Spire comprises approximately 1.5% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of Spire worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 185,834 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Spire by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

