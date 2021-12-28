Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 58.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

SPOT opened at $233.78 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.57 and its 200-day moving average is $244.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.