ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 70,608 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,608 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,934,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1,093.0% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,511 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.57. The company has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of -181.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

