St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Buys 224 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 37.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,021.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6,858.5% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 104,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,840,000 after acquiring an additional 102,741 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $563.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,856. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $566.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $524.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $249.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.