St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 117.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 171.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

DE traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $352.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,846. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.49. The firm has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $262.85 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

