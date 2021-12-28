St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.8% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $512.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.82. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $409.73 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

