St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after purchasing an additional 471,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after buying an additional 607,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,154,000 after buying an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.29. 45,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,713. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.