St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. 160,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,329,536. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

