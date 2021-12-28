STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 237.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STAG Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

