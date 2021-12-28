State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.28% of Origin Bancorp worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

OBNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

OBNK opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.