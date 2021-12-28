State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 11,285 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,486 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 49,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 126.8% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

