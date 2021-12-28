State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 769 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.45. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $136.91 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

