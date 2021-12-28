Steel Dynamics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $11.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.
STLD opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
