Steel Dynamics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $11.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.