Stellar (XLM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $414.13 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $6.83 billion and $414.13 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00178626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00228220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003106 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00027910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.81 or 0.07904514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,412 coins and its circulating supply is 24,725,404,323 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.