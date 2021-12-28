Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,393.39 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,461.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,440.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

