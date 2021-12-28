Strategic Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,515 FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAPR. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,466,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.05. FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $32.66.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT CBOE VST EQ BUF - APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Receive News & Ratings for FT CBOE VST EQ BUF - APRL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT CBOE VST EQ BUF - APRL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.