Strategic Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,515 FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAPR. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,466,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

Get FT CBOE VST EQ BUF - APRL alerts:

FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.05. FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $32.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for FT CBOE VST EQ BUF - APRL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT CBOE VST EQ BUF - APRL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.