Strategic Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,284 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.4% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

IJR stock opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

