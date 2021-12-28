Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,035 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $254.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

