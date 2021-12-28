Strategic Asset Management LLC Invests $117,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.28 and a 52-week high of $58.68.

