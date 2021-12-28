Strategic Asset Management LLC Invests $263,000 in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 244,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of RODM stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.