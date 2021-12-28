Strategic Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,550 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 111.7% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 134,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 70,867 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 6.4% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 117.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 104.4% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period.

Shares of PMAR opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.