Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 59,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.51. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.