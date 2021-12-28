Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50.

