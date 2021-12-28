Strs Ohio Invests $105,000 in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner purchased 114,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $269,565 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

