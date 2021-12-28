Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 194.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 925,944 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth $334,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 23.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 20.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $465.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.