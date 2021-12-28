Strs Ohio Purchases 19,200 Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Romeo Power by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55,729 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Romeo Power by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMO opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. Romeo Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $511.07 million, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 196.25%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMO. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.59.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

