SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $769.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $769.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Truist raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $8.55 on Tuesday, hitting $681.07. 134,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,150. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $714.80 and its 200 day moving average is $632.35. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $371.00 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 219.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.