Switcheo (SWTH) Price Hits $0.0182 on Top Exchanges

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $30.33 million and approximately $181,004.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.62 or 0.07932843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,950.54 or 1.00005737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008088 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,729,406,791 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,644,369 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.