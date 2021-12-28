Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

