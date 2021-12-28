Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Up to $14.59

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.59, but opened at $15.15. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 185 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TALS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

