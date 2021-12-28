Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $224.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

