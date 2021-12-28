TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 101,826 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $50,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $49,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in TCV Acquisition by 5.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 210,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

